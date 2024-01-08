Halifax's Victoria Theatre unveils its new season

The new season brochure hot off the press from the Victoria Theatre Halifax features a jam-packed season of events and lots of well-known faces.

Anton Du Beke is one of the stars on their way to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The season starts with The Conjurors – who played Cinderella’s fairy godparents in the theatre’s pantomime Cinderella which ended its run at the weekend.

The Conjurors, aka Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, are award winning magicians, conjurors and performers who have performed all across the world.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have given royal performances and worked with many famous faces including, Lady Gaga, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Radcliffe and David Beckham.

They hit the Victoria Theatre stage again on Saturday January 13.

There’s an incredible line-up of live music on offer this year.

One of the most successful bands in British pop history Wet Wet Wet are appearing on Thursday February 1 with special guests China Crisis.

Legendary Scottish singer, songwriter, musician and actress Barbara Dickson is bringing her Farewell Tour to the Victoria Theatre with her full band one last time on Sunday February 18.

Smokie are returning with their Legacy Tour on Thursday March 7 and Beyond the Barricade, one of the UK’s longest-running musical theatre concert tours will be celebrating its 25th anniversary tour on Saturday March 30.

One of the world’s greatest and most authentic touring live bands Northern Soul show, Northern Live returns on Friday April 5; the Bootleg Beatles take a nostalgic whirlwind trip through the sixties on Saturday April 13 and folk singer Kate Rusby celebrates more than 30 years of touring with her Est 1973 Tour on Sunday April 14.

Killer Queen return on Saturday June 22, Frankie's Guys arrive on Friday September 6 and Tina Turner is celebrated in What’s Love Got to Do With it on Saturday September 7.

Dance fans are in for a real treat with a choice of dazzling dance productions.

The ultimate showman Giovanni Pernice is back on Thursday February 15 with his new show Let Me Entertain You and Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge Anton du Beke takes to the stage on Friday April 12 with An Evening with Anton du Beke.

The mind-blowing Tap Factory features a sensational blend of dance, acrobatics and comedy from eight extraordinary performers on Sunday February 25.

Fans of live comedy are once again spoilt for choice.

Chris McAusland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy on Saturday February 3.

Tim Vine is back with a new show on Thursday March 14 and the Pub Landlord Al Murray makes sense of the questions you probably already had answers to on Friday March 15.

Plus there’s comedy from Sarah Millican, Wednesday February 28, Leigh Francis, Saturday March 16, Stephen Bailey: Crass on Saturday April 6 and Tom Allen on Thursday April 11.

Family shows include The Sooty Show with his 75th birthday spectacular on Sunday February 4 and Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out on Saturday March 23 and Sunday March 24.

Sports fans can enjoy an exclusive evening of football nostalgia with Jeff Stelling the anchor man of Soccer Saturday for more than 30 years on Tuesday January 23.

