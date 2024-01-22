Halifax's Victoria Theatre’s experimental music programme returns with Soft Noise Ensemble and Sam and the Plants

Prepare to have your perception of live music challenged and your senses awakened as ADRA Promotions brings two genre-bending acts to The Victoria Theatre's Antidote series in the intimate Green Room Bar on Sunday January 28 at 7pm

Embark on a psychedelic folk pilgrimage with Sam And The Plants, the brainchild of Finders Keepers' Sam McLoughlin

Immerse yourself in the sonic labyrinth of Soft Noise Ensemble, a Norwegian trio weaving intricate tapestries of improvisation at the crossroads of jazz, freeform experimentation, and subtle sonic dissonance.

Witness Luke Drozd conjure mesmerizing soundscapes from contact mics, while Eline Rafteseth lays down the foundation with her expressive double bass, and Omar Johnsen sculpts atmospheric textures with his modular synthesizer.

Prepare for a journey into the unknown, where boundaries dissolve and imagination takes flight.

Imagine otherworldly harmonium hymns blending with the earthy twang of Bridget Hayden's guitar, the twinkly banjo magic of Vincent N James, the soul-stirring fiddle of Dan Bridgwood Hill, and the rhythmic pulse of David Chatton Barker's drums.

Be transported to a timeless realm where traditional folk melodies dance with cosmic echoes and prepare to have your spirit uplifted.

The instalment of the Antidote series is curated by local artist, musician, and arts organiser Andy Abbott, who relishes the opportunity to showcase the experimental edge of the musical landscape.

"The Victoria Theatre’s dedication to nurturing unconventional sounds is truly inspiring,” said Andy. “I'm thrilled to build on this legacy, bringing in both rising stars and international names to Halifax and to share the vibrant energy of the grassroots experimental music scene.”

The Victoria Theatre’s Antidote series promises to be an unforgettable evening of ground-breaking music. Dive into the sonic depths of Soft Noise Ensemble and let Sam And The Plants guide you on a psychedelic pilgrimage.