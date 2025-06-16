Boyzlife - Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden - tour to Halifax's Victoria Theatre next year

There are few acts that accomplished the level of success that Boyzone and Westlife respectively achieved as two of the defining groups of the 1990s and 2000s boy-band era, with more than 21 UK No.1 singles and countless millions of audience members performed to worldwide.

Now, Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, will be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks as well as their own original music as they tour the UK – including a gig at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, next year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce our tour,” they said.

“The incredible memories we created during our shows this year have us counting down the days until we can hit the road again and reunite with all of our amazing fans.

“Brace yourselves for more unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and possibly some special guests joining us along the way. Can’t wait to see you all next year."

Boy-band culture is back in the forefront of the public’s minds with nostalgia reaching a new high following the release of documentaries including Boyband Forever, BBC, and Boyzone: No Matter What, Sky, alongside Robbie Williams’ bio-pic Better Man. People are more eager than ever before to catch a glimpse of the defining bands of the era.

Joining forces in nine years ago, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the world since with performances at Carfest, Rewind Festivals and Pub in the Park.

Their shows first started as autobiographical ones, with Keith and Brian sharing stories from their times in Boyzone and Westlife. Scattered among the tales were performances of several of each band’s biggest hits.

The high demand from fans for more shows with more music led to Boyzlife touring a show showcasing the music from Keith and Brian’s catalogues. What started as a tour of small venues has turned into world tours with a full live band, special effects and pyrotechnics.

As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with Real To Me.

Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top five. The group had five number one albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide.

As Boyzlife continues to evolve, Keith and Brian are producing new music that reflects their growth as artists and their love for the craft. Their latest single Dancing with the Echoes’ a track celebrating the lives of those they have lost, achieved BBC Radio 2 playlist status.

The 2026 Boyzlife tour will see the duo perform a mixture of hits from both of their individual supergroups, including from Boyzone: I Love The Way You Love Me, All That I Need, No Matter What and from Westlife My Love, I Lay My Love On You andUptown Girl.

Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday March 21 at 7.3pm.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/boyzlife