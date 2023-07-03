News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge Band to play concert at Todmorden Town Hall next Sunday

Hebden Bridge Band will be in concert at Todmorden Town Hall on Sunday, July 16.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:42 BST
Photo: Hebden Bridge bandPhoto: Hebden Bridge band
Photo: Hebden Bridge band

It has been a successful year for the band, having been crowned Yorkshire 1st Section champions, Buxton champions and finishing third at the Wetherby March contest, plus being invited to the national finials in September.

Shona Wade will be the guest soloist for the concert, which starts at 2pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 concessions, and are available from Todmorden Information Centre, by calling 07533 758112 or emailing [email protected]

