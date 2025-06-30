Hebden Bridge Trades Club included in Iraina Mancini’s debut tour - where to get tickets

Iraina Mancini is now preparing to take her music out on the road for what will be her first major UK tour

With ‘Undo The Blue’ out now, Iraina and a full live band will be performing its songs at Hebden Bridge Trades on Tuesday September 23.

Featuring the BBC 6 Music playlisted tracks Cannonball, Undo The Blue, Do It (You stole the rhythm), Deep End and “Shotgun, Undo The Blue has proven a hit with music lovers and media alike.

With all tracks on the album written by Iraina, it’s a record that also finds her collaborating with a who’s who of musical talents.

Teasing the release with the bluesy psych-pop bop of What You Doin’, the latest single also features appearances from Miles Kane and Kitty Liv, of Kitty, Daisy & Lewis).

“I wrote [“What You Doin’”] about someone not being able to see what's right in front of them, and If they don't act soon, then you're not waiting around,” said Iraina.

“It’s got a lot of attitude and confidence. I love the live feel the song has, it was great to have Miles Kane, guitar, and Kitty Liv, harmonica, come down to the studio to jam on the track. Their parts added an extra sprinkle of magic to the song.”

Iraina is now preparing to take her music out on the road for what will be her first major UK tour.

“I'm so excited to announce I will be finally taking my live show out on the road! It’s been such a joy recording my debut album and now I get to bring it to life around the country.”