Here is what is being built in the courtyard of The Piece Hall in Halifax in time for this summer's concerts

Construction work has been going on in The Piece Hall’s courtyard for a special addition as part of this summer’s huge concerts.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

A raised platform is being built outside what used to be Gin Lane which will be used for the exclusive VIP experience available for each of the shows.

Extra tickets are being released tomorrow (Friday, May 26) for the massive concerts, including those that sold out.

Now that staging details have been finalised, a limited number of production-hold tickets will be released at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The construction in The Piece Hall
