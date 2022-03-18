Here's how to buy tickets to massively popular Calderdale festival Brodstock

The last five festivals have sold out, with all the tickets for last year's event being snapped out within an hour of going on sale.

This year's Brodstock takes place on Saturday, June 18 at Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme.

A well as a host of music and entertainment, there will be activities for children, food and drink.

Festival-goers enjoying last year's Brodstock

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Saturday, March 19) at 10.30am at Old Brodleians Rugby Club on a first come, first served basis

Volunteers will be selling the tickets from a dedicated area inside the clubhouse

Organisers are expecting there to be queues and if there are, a maximum of 10 adult tickets will be sold per person.

Tickets, which cost £15 each, will be on sale until 6.30pm or until they’ve sold out. If there are still any tickets left, they will also be on sale from 10.30am on Sunday, March 20.

Card payments are preferred but they will be also accepting cash.

Tickets are required for anyone aged 12 and above.