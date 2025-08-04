Andrew will play Dame Madeline Marzipan in Beauty and the Beast at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Oh yes he will! Andrew Pollard will play the dame for the second year running in the pantomime at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will play Dame Madeline Marzipan in this year’s offering, Beauty and the Beast.

He will be joined by Matthew Allen who takes on the comic role of French Frank in Victoria Theatre panto debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by a familiar face. Sam Willison is reprising the role of the Prince/Beast which he last played at the venue six years ago.

Sam Willison returns to the Victoria Theatre to play the Prince in Beauty and the Beast

Andrew is an actor, writer, and director with a celebrated career on stage and screen.

He has played Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days on Broadway and toured nationally in numerous productions.

A panto aficionado, as a writer, director and actor, 2019 saw Andrew win an OFFIE award for Best London pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew wrote, directed, and played dame at Greenwich Theatre for 15 years.

Making his panto debut in Halifax is Matthew Allen

Two years ago, he scooped up the Great British Panto Award for Best Ugly Sister.

This year, he is writing five pantomimes for theatres across the country.

Yorkshireman Andrew, who had the audience rolling in the aisles last year, said: “I’m so excited to be back doing panto on my home turf once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had such a blast last year with the terrific team at the Victoria Theatre and can’t wait to bring all the laughs and slapstick to the ‘tale as old as time’ – Beauty and the Beast.”

This will be Matthew’s first pantomime with Imagine Theatre.

He said: “I am so ecstatic to be performing in the beautiful, historic Victoria Theatre this Christmas.

"It’s a big moment for me, performing for the very first time with the incredible Halifax panto crowd. I am so excited to have a laugh and loads of fun with you all this holiday season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his last appearance in the Victoria Theatre panto Sam Willison has been touring the world performing on Cruise Liners, most recently appearing as Adam Maitland in Beetlejuice the Musical.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Victoria Theatre Halifax this year as it was where I made my panto debut and it is such a special theatre to me for that reason, he said.

" The Halifax audiences are amazing and I can’t wait spend my Christmas there again this year.”

Beauty and the Beast will once again be produced by Imagine Theatre, which has been bringing panto magic to Halifax for more than 10 years with productions including Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White and Cinderella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose. Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

Expect a festive feast packed with dazzling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, side-splitting comedy, and all the classic panto fun we all love. Make memories this festive season with this fun-filled Christmas cracker.

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Friday December 12 to Sunday January 4.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and victoriatheatre.co.uk