The return of the popular Heritage Open Days festival will see volunteer-run events take place across the borough from September 6 to 15, giving visitors the chance to explore buildings of historical significance, access archives, view exhibitions and more for free.

Highlights this year include many of the listed church buildings across Calderdale opening their doors to visitors, including St Thomas’ Church in Greetland, Todmorden Unitarian Church, Southowram’s St Anne in the Grove, and St Paul’s Church in Halifax.

Hebden Bridge Picture House will provide vintage films, information about the history of the 103-year-old cinema, talks, refreshments and a poster sale, and The Old Courthouse in Halifax will host a “Have a Play Day” for anyone to come and try some different musical instruments.

Some events require booking, and more information about specific events as well as the full list taking place across Calderdale can be found here.

Click through our gallery to discover some of the events taking place this September.

1 . Heritage Open Days Events will take place around Calderdale as part of the Heritage Open Days festival 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson/James Hardisty/Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Heritage Open Days St Thomas’ Church Greetland open day: September 14. The 163-year-old church will be open for visitors to explore between 10.30am and 3pm, with parish records available to be examined. A treasure hunt will take place in the grounds for children, and refreshments will be available Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Heritage Open Days St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd open day: September 14. The 175-year-old church will be open for the day and music will be provided by visiting organists. Refreshments will be available in the Parish Hall, and the parish registers will also be available for visitors to look through Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales