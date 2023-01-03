Highlights of events at Bradford's National Science and Media Museum

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford

Yorkshire Games Festival, from Saturday February 4 to Friday February 10

The Yorkshire Games Festival returns with an in-person event to inspire future digital creators. The festival kicks off with Let’s Play! family weekend, followed by the Young Developers Conference and finishing with the Game Talks programme, featuring high-profile industry guests.

Game Talks speakers include Mark Ranson, lead artist at Void Interactive; founder and hHost of She Plays Games, Lauren Kaye and head of studio at Silver Rain Games, Melissa Phillips.

Stephen Hawking at Work, opens Thursday February 9

Explore incredible objects from Professor Stephen Hawking’s office and gain a rare glimpse into the working life of the world-renowned theoretical physicist.

With this special display, visitors will have a unique opportunity to see a rare copy of Hawking’s PhD thesis, his wheelchair and Hawking’s most treasured office possession – a blackboard filled with academic doodles and jokes.

Space Half-Term Family Fun, Saturday February 11 to Sunday February 19

Blast off this February half term with free workshops, live science experiments, hands-on activities, out-of-this-world films and IMAX documentaries, exploring all the wonders of space.

Bradford Science Festival, from Wednesday May 24 to Sunday June 4

The most innovative and popular science festival around returns to the museum over May half term. A highlight of the city’s cultural calendar, Bradford Science Festival has amazing experiences for everyone from immersive installations to family activities.

Best new releases, arthouse cinema and family favourites at Pictureville Cinema