Hit musical Wicked continues its second at Yorkshire Theatre

Sarah O'Connor in Wicked which is at Bradford Alhambra until May 19

It is the show’s second visit to the theatre anf for this tour Wakefield-born Laura Pick plays Elphaba.

Sarah O’Connor steps into the role of Glinda, Carl Man is Fiyero, Donna Berlin is Madame Morrible, Simeon Truby is the Wizard and Doctor Dillamond and Leeds born Jed Berry plays Boq.

The West End and Broadway musical, that tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now flying into its landmark 18th year.

Wicked Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: “As we prepare for a much anticipated second visit to Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre, we’re delighted to announce a truly stellar cast of 33, led by Laura Pick and Sarah O’Connor as Elphaba and Glinda, who form part of the 100plus company that will be delivering all the spectacle and magic of this gigantic production on stage and behind the scenes.”

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and has won more than 100 awards including three Tony Awards; six Drama Desk Awards; two Olivier Awards; eleven WhatsOnStage Awards; six Australian Helpmann Awards and a Grammy.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz – Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Songs in the show include Popular, Deying Gravity, the Wizard and I, Dancing Through Life and I’m Not That Girl.

Wicked runs at the Bradford Alhambra from now until Sunday May 19.