How to buy tickets to see Calderdale-born Ed Sheeran perform live

The hugely popular musician, who spent his early years in Hebden Bridge, has embarked on a UK tour which includes four Manchester shows.

Ed will play Thomond Park in Limerick on May 5 and 6, followed by gigs at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on May 12 and May 13.

On May 26, May 27 and May 28 he will play the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and on June 3 and June 4, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Ed Sheeran

His Manchester shows are at the Etihad Stadium on June 9, June 10, June 11 and June 12.

Ed will also play Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 16 and June 17, and Wembley Stadium in London on June 24, June 25, June 29, June 30 and July 1.

Ed’s record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ between 2017 and 2019 was the most-attended and highest-grossing tour ever by the time of its completion.

This year's tour will give fans the chance to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his album, ‘=’ live for the first time and experience a new production set-up, with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.