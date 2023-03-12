News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hundreds queue in ice and snow for tickets to hugely-popular music festival near Halifax

Not even snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures could deter people from flocking to buy tickets to this year’s Brodstock.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 8:39pm

Tickets for the massively-popular music festival went on sale yesterday (Saturday) at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme and hundreds of people queued up to buy theirs.

The event’s organisers said it was their most successful ticket launch day so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-friendly festival at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme features performances from local bands and raises huge amounts for good causes across Calderdale.

Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
Most Popular

    "On behalf of our charities and volunteers, we’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the club yesterday to secure your places at our ninth festival this June,” posted the Brodstock team.

    "We’ve never sold as many tickets in one day and we’re now closing in once more on another sell out.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "We now have over 5,000 people joining us on Saturday, June 17 and we can’t wait!”

    Tickets are £15 each or £30 for VIP admission.

    Georgie Keenan entertains the queue.
    Georgie Keenan entertains the queue.
    Georgie Keenan entertains the queue.

    They are selling fast but to see if there are any left, email [email protected]

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Brodstock organisers added: “Huge thank you to Georgie Keenan for entertaining those that queued for tickets yesterday and we look forward to seeing her, and her band G.A.T.E.D, on the main stage.#

    "We’d also like to give a big shout out to yesterday’s volunteers from Old Brodleians RUFC, Brighouse Friends of Overgate and Lloyds Banking Group, plus one of our event partners, Yorkshire Payments, for supplying all the additional card machines.

    Read More
    Man who had a knuckleduster in Tesco car park and other Calderdale people up in ...
    Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
    Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
    Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme
    HalifaxCalderdaleTickets