Hundreds queue in ice and snow for tickets to hugely-popular music festival near Halifax

Tickets for the massively-popular music festival went on sale yesterday (Saturday) at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme and hundreds of people queued up to buy theirs.

The event’s organisers said it was their most successful ticket launch day so far.

The family-friendly festival at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme features performances from local bands and raises huge amounts for good causes across Calderdale.

Brodstock tickets go on sale at the Old Brodleians RUFC, Hipperholme

"On behalf of our charities and volunteers, we’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the club yesterday to secure your places at our ninth festival this June,” posted the Brodstock team.

"We’ve never sold as many tickets in one day and we’re now closing in once more on another sell out.

"We now have over 5,000 people joining us on Saturday, June 17 and we can’t wait!”

Tickets are £15 each or £30 for VIP admission.

Georgie Keenan entertains the queue.

They are selling fast but to see if there are any left, email [email protected]

The Brodstock organisers added: “Huge thank you to Georgie Keenan for entertaining those that queued for tickets yesterday and we look forward to seeing her, and her band G.A.T.E.D, on the main stage.#

"We’d also like to give a big shout out to yesterday’s volunteers from Old Brodleians RUFC, Brighouse Friends of Overgate and Lloyds Banking Group, plus one of our event partners, Yorkshire Payments, for supplying all the additional card machines.