IDLES join impressive summer of music line up at Halifax's Piece Hall

Punk rock band IDlES are extended their world tour with additional dates across the UK including Halifax.

IDLES will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, next year

The new tour dates will see IDLES play to a combined audience of tens of thousands of fans.

The band’s upcoming album is TANGK. Vocalist Joe Talbot said: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Set to be released on February 16 via Partisan Records, the 11-track ‘TANGK’ was co-produced by Nigel Godrich, Kenny Beats and the band’s Mark Bowen.

Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is the band’s most ambitious and striking record yet.

They launched the album with the single Dancer, which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.

TANGK’ follows IDLES; 2021 album ‘CRAWLER’ which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations - building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

IDLES are at the Piece Hall, Halifax, on Saturday July 13.

