Idles' world-wide tour includes date at Halifax Piece Hall

Taking the power of love on the road, the new tour dates will see Idles play Halifax

Taking the power of love on the road, the new tour dates will see Idles play to a combined audience of tens of thousands of fans during the new UK and Ireland autumn shows alone.

Meanwhile, they’re also confirmed to play some of their biggest ever shows in North America, notably with two nights each at the Hollywood Palladium and at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

Their latest album Tangk is released tomorrow. Vocalist Joe Talbot said: “I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Released via Partisan Records, th e 11-track ‘Tannk was co-produced by Nigel Godrich – Radiohead, The Smile, Beck, Kenny Beats – Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee – and the band’s Mark Bowen.

Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, Tangk promises to be the band’s most ambitious and striking record yet.

They launched the album with the single Dancer, which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.

Tangk follows Idles 2021 album Crawler which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations – building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

Idles play the Piece Hall in Halifax on Saturday July 13. It is one date in a gig-packed summer at the venue.

The next event the Piece Hall is the Makers Market from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10.