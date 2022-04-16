Midgley Pace Egg perform in Hebden Bridge

IN PICTURES: Pace Egg plays return to Calder Valley

One of Calderdale's most popular Easter traditions was back for crowds across the Calder Valley yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:32 pm

Midgley Pace Egg put on 10 performances, wowing audiences at a host of locations from Todmorden to Luddenden.

The Good Friday tradition - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.

Photos by Tony Johnson

This year's cast included the first ever female St George

Pace Egg plays were once performed across the North of England

The plays were back being performed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Midgley Pace Egg performed at 10 different spots across the Calder Valley yesterday

