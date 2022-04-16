IN PICTURES: Pace Egg plays return to Calder Valley

Midgley Pace Egg put on 10 performances, wowing audiences at a host of locations from Todmorden to Luddenden.
The Good Friday tradition - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.
This year's cast included the first ever female St George
Pace Egg plays were once performed across the North of England
The plays were back being performed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Midgley Pace Egg performed at 10 different spots across the Calder Valley yesterday