Some of Calderdale’s top talent helped fill the The Piece Hall with some amazing sounds yesterday (Saturday).

The historic venue’s stage has already hosted some huge names this summer, including Madness, James, George Ezra, James and Embrace.

Yesterday it was the turn of some local bands to perform during one-day festival In The Yard.

Music fans were treated to sets by Brigantes, Stonebow, State of Error, Bravado Cartel, Loud Liars, Hazy Janes, Northbound and Down, Bellaruse, Marbellas, Grooveolgy, Todd Wilson and Conor Joy.

There were also family activities, face painting, refreshments and all of The Piece Hall’s independent businesses to enjoy.

The next of this summer’s Live at The Piece Hall takes place on Saturday, August 12 when Limp Bizkit will take to the stage.

boygenius perform on August 22 and 23, Orbital perform on August 25 and the series finished with The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on August 26.

There are also other events on at The Piece Hall over the coming weeks, including two workout sessions by fitness guru Joe Wicks.

For more details, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

1 . In the Yard: All our photos from a day celebrating home-grown talent at Halifax's Piece Hall yesterday From the left, Amy Thewlis, Jane Ormerod and Helen Holland. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . In the Yard: All our photos from a day celebrating home-grown talent at Halifax's Piece Hall yesterday Daniel Newby and Rebecca Hardy with Bodhi Newby, six, and Teddy Newby, eight. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . In the Yard: All our photos from a day celebrating home-grown talent at Halifax's Piece Hall yesterday From the left, Nathan Lewis, Jane Marescaux, Helen Brown, George Davis, Ged Marescaux and Sarah Attah. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . In the Yard: All our photos from a day celebrating home-grown talent at Halifax's Piece Hall yesterday Dad James Ginley with Jasper Ginley, five, and June Ginley, eight. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales