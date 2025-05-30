Indie-pop band Lottery Winners headline fundraiser for Halifax’s Overgate Hospice

Lottery Winners headline fundraiser at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, later this year

Indie-pop specialists Lottery Winners will headline a charity fundraiser in aid of Overgate Hospice in Halifax later this year.

The band has cemented their place in the music world withtheir blistering indie-pop melodies with heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply with fans across generations.

Emerging from working class beginnings, the band has built a reputation for their passionate songwriting, energetic performances and genuine connection with their audience.

Their latest album Koko marked a milestone by debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart, their second time achieving this feat.

The record captures the band’s evolution both sonically and lyrically, showcasing a newfound depth without losing the effervescent spirit that first won them a devoted following. Tracks from Koko have been praised for their anthemic choruses, emotional honesty, and irresistible hooks, further cementing their status as one of Britain's most beloved bands.

Known for their electrifying live shows, Lottery Winners continue to thrill audiences with performances that blend humour, heart, and high-energy showmanship.

Their journey from modest beginnings to arena stages is a testament to their unwavering dedication, resilience, and boundless creativity.

They are supporting Robbie Williams on his stadium tour – a collaboration that promises to introduce their music to an even wider global audience – which kicks off in London this week.

Beyond the music itself, Lottery Winners have become cultural icons for a new generation, celebrated for their authenticity, relatability, and refusal to conform to industry norms. Their story is not just about chart success, but about perseverance, passion and the unshakable belief that music has the power to unite and uplift.

As they continue to break new ground and reach new heights, Lottery Winners remain fiercely committed to their fans, their craft, and the infectious joy that has always been at the heart of everything they do. With their distinctive blend of humor, heartache, and hope, they are not just a band to watch, they are a band to believe in.

The fundraising gig is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Thursday November 24 at 8pm. All ticket sales go to the Hospice.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/