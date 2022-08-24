James Bond: Happy Valley star Calderdale's favourite to become the new 007
Courier readers have been having their say over who they think should be next chosen to play James Bond.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:14 pm
Happy Valley’s James Norton was the favourite to play the famous spy, closely followed by Batman and Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy.
Cillian Murphy, also of Peaky Blinders, was also put forward, as well as Tom Cruise, Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.
Among the more unusual suggestions to take over from Daniel Craig was comedian Alan Carr and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.