DC fans are already “queuing” up on YouTube for the arrival of the first “Superman” trailer

Anticipation continues to builds for James Gunn’s new “Superman” film.

Ahead of the first full trailer, the director has explained the tone of the new DC film along with a synopsis being released.

But what time is the first full trailer dropping - in the United States and the United Kingdom?

After the last few days of buzz regarding James Gunn and his eagerly-anticipated/curiously apprehensive (delete as appropriate) “Superman” movie, today is finally the day.

The first full trailer for the new movie, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is set to be launched later today online, with a queue over where is set to be housed on YouTube already with a waiting room full of eager DC fans - 1,270 and counting, despite the trailer being released hours away.

But that wasn’t enough for Gunn to entice audiences; we were treated to another teaser trailer, this time for the actual trailer itself, which already showed some of the characters in the Daily Bugle we are set to meet in the film.

Gunn has also explained that rather than the “outwardly comedic” elements his previous superhero movies have had (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Suicide Squad”), “Superman” is set to be a more grounded, dramatic depiction of the beloved DC character.

Fans are already waiting in YouTube's virtual lobby ahead of the release of the first full trailer for James Gunn's "Superman." | DC Studios/EW

Speaking to The Wrap, Gunn said: “It’s trying to create something that is grounded, but also it’s an incredibly fanciful world, it’s fantasy, it’s taking from other things like ‘Game of Thrones,’ where it’s this universe where superheroes actually exist.”

We also have somewhat of a synopsis regarding the film, with Forbes detailing the film as: “James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humour and heart, delivering a SUPERMAN who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Excited? Great - but when is that first trailer dropping in the US and the UK?

What time is the full trailer for “Superman” expected to be released?

James Gunn revealed in his video that the trailer for his version of “Superman” is expected to be released on Thursday December 19 2024 at 6:00am Pacific Time over at the official DC YouTube Channel.

The information when you visit the YouTube channel also states the video premiere will occur at 6:00am PT also, so we’ve double checked so you don’t miss out.

What time is that in the United Kingdom?

That works out in the United Kingdom as the trailer arrives on the DC YouTube Channel at 2:00pm GMT.

When is “Superman” expected to be released?

“Superman” is scheduled to arrive in theatres around the world on July 11 2025.

What’s your thoughts so far on the new “Superman” movie with all the information that has been provided so far, or will you wait until the trailer arrives to cast your thoughts? Let us know either before or after the trailer’s release by leaving a comment down below.