JLS bring new show The Everybody Says JLS tour to Leeds First Direct Arena
JLS’s 2021 comeback tour proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet having to extend their initial 16-show schedule to a 29-date tour of arenas across the UK and Ireland.
It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people - including four sold-out shows at The O2 in London.When something is so good, who can resist doing it again? The JLS heart will beat again as they head off on a UK and Ireland tour.
The Everybody Says JLS: the Hits Tour comes to Leeds, First Direct Arena on Tuesday November 7.
JLS said: “We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour.
"Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent, eye-catching choreography and sheer charisma to Leeds.
JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to number one, their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, the Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.
With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled debut and three more top three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 Greatest Hit’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.While each member continued their own successful careers outside of JLS, they remained best of friends and shared a nagging feeling that they had unfinished business to address. In February 2020 they announced details of their Beat Again reunion tour, which was quickly extended.