John Barrowan's new tour - Halifax's Victoria Theatre is his only Yorkshire date

John Barrowman will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Tuesday November 19 - his only date in Yorkshire

“I can’t wait to get on the road and perform for my fan family and all the new faces around the country who will get to know me better as I get back to my roots and celebrate my journey, tell my stories and clear the air as I am ‘Laid Bare’ for everyone to enjoy,” said John.

John Barrowman is a star on both sides of the Atlantic due to his critically acclaimed leading roles in Broadway and West End productions.

In the UK his West End fame led him to the hearts of TV fans with his high-profile roles in Doctor Who, Torchwood, Arrow and as the face of TV talent shows Dancing on Ice, I’d Do Anything, Any Dream Will Do and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria.

Matt Brinkler from RED Entertainment, the show’s promoter, said: “John is one of the most exciting entertainers to watch live and the team at RED are excited to be promoting his new tour.

! As the title – Laid Bare– suggests, this is a stripped-back, up close and personal production and unlike anything he’s done before.

"Not only is John an incredible singer with a huge range, he’s also a natural raconteur and I think audiences are going to love the chance to get to know the real John Barrowman.”

Producer Keith Jack said: “I grew up watching John Barrowman play every leading role in the theatre – he was such an inspiration.

"Then I had the great fortune of meeting him on the BBC talent show, Any Dream Will Do, and we became good friends. It’s such an honour to be able to produce John’s new tour.

"I get to produce and work with an incredible friend…and to produce a show for someone who was born to be on the stage. John is undoubtedly one of the best leading actors in theatre and TV around the world and I can’t wait to see the show myself.”

John made his West End debut alongside Elaine Paige in Cole Porter’s Anything Goes. Since then John has racked up a formidable list of theatre credits including Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and Beauty and the Beast.

He has worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and Cameron Macintosh.

Making his mark on American television, he appeared on Desperate Housewives and helped create the villain Malcolm Merlyn for the DC / CW franchise Arrow.

His recording career includes 10 best-selling solo albums and several cast albums. John describes his current album, Centre Stage, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as “my journey through my career in musical theatre”.

He will be performing some of his favourite songs.

John Barrown Laid Bare will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Tuesday November 19 at 7.30pm.