Last chance to see Tom Jones and Noel Gallagher in Halifax as extra tickets released for sold out shows

Music fans are being given one last chance to bag their passes to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Duran Duran, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Tom Grennan, Paloma Faith and Tom Jones at the historic venue.

The extra tickets from Live at The Piece Hall promoters Cuffe and Taylor will go on sale at 9am on Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk

Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are now able to release a number of tickets which had been held off sale for production reasons.

Fans will have one last chance to get tickets to see Tom Jones at The Piece Hall

“I would advise any fans who missed out first time around to not delay as these extra tickets will sell out very quickly!”

It is going to be a record-breaking summer for live music at The Piece Hall, with the iconic courtyard hosting 12 headline shows from some of the biggest names in music

It all kicks off on June 19 with Jessie Ware before shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, First Aid Kit, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Tom Grennan, Paloma Faith, Paul Weller, Duran Duran, Primal Scream and Tom Jones.

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall 2022 visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.