Leeds United and Everton star Jermaine Beckford spotted at Halifax town centre restaurant
Halifax diners may have seen a familiar face while eating at a popular restaurant last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 5:15 pm
Former Leeds United and Everton player Jermaine Beckford was spotted enjoying a meal at Knead Pizza Bar, on Crossley Street.
The restaurant posted a photo of the star, saying: “It's not every night you get a football legend in!”
Jermaine’s playing career saw him on the pitch for Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City.
Since retiring from football, he has made numerous television appearances as a football pundit.