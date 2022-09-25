News you can trust since 1853
Leeds United and Everton star Jermaine Beckford spotted at Halifax town centre restaurant

Halifax diners may have seen a familiar face while eating at a popular restaurant last night.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 5:15 pm
Former Leeds United and Everton player Jermaine Beckford was spotted enjoying a meal at Knead Pizza Bar, on Crossley Street.

The restaurant posted a photo of the star, saying: “It's not every night you get a football legend in!”

Jermaine’s playing career saw him on the pitch for Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City.

The player was photographed at Knead Pizza Bar in Halifax

    Since retiring from football, he has made numerous television appearances as a football pundit.

