With a career spanning over five decades, the band is best known for their string of international hits, including Living Next Door to Alice, If You Think You Know How to Love Me and Oh Carol.

Smokie's upcoming concert as part of their Legacy Tour at the Victoria Theatre Halifax is one of only a few dates in the UK this year and fans can expect to hear all their favourite hits from their extensive catalogue..

Smokies line-up features Steve Pinnell on drums, Mick McConnell on lead guitar and backing vocal, Pete Lincoln on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Martin Bullard on keyboards, and Luke Bullard on bass guitar and backing vocals.