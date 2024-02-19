Legendary bass player with The Specials Horace Panter to play gig in Halifax this Friday
Legendary bass player Horace Panter, of seminal two tone band The Specials, is coming to Halifax for a gig with his group The Dirt Road Band.
The last time Horace played in Halifax was with The Specials at a sold out Piece Hall in 2021, and now he is playing at The Grayston Unity this Friday with his own band, who perform rock and roll and and rhythm and blues.
"I remember The Piece Hall well,” said Horace, “not just because of the spectacular setting and a great vibe but it was the day before my birthday.
"I’m back in Halifax in a different guise on Friday to play noisy blues and rock with my two buddies, Steve Walwyn and Ted Duggan at the Grayston Unity.
"It will be good to be back.”