The last time Horace played in Halifax was with The Specials at a sold out Piece Hall in 2021, and now he is playing at The Grayston Unity this Friday with his own band, who perform rock and roll and and rhythm and blues.

"I remember The Piece Hall well,” said Horace, “not just because of the spectacular setting and a great vibe but it was the day before my birthday.

"I’m back in Halifax in a different guise on Friday to play noisy blues and rock with my two buddies, Steve Walwyn and Ted Duggan at the Grayston Unity.