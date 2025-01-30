Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Grammy Award-winning singer who has been selling out arenas in America is coming to perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Bridges is the latest artist to be added to the impressive list of headliners who will play at Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The globally acclaimed Texas-born singer-songwriter brings his ‘Leon’ world tour to the historic venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Thursday, July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon will be joined on the night by soulful Leeds trio Gotts Street Park, who will open the show.

Another act has been announced for this year's shows at Halifax's Piece Hall

The singer is a sell-out arena artist back home in America, with Pollstar magazine recently describing his voice as “a smoky, soulful baritone that flows through a room like a slow dance and wraps around listeners like a lover’s embrace”.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce Leon Bridges as our latest incredible headliner for what promises to be a sensational summer of live music here at The Piece Hall.

“Leon is famed for his wonderful voice and powerful sonic storytelling and I cannot think of a better location to see such a unique talent than our one-of-a-kind heritage site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to be an amazing night and one that Leon’s fans, new and old, will absolutely love.

Leon Bridges is performing at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

“And we are really happy that joining Leon will be the brilliant Gotts Street Park. It’s always very special to have Yorkshire-based artists grace our stage and I cannot wait for their set.”

Leon joins the likes of Deftones, Weezer, The Corrs, Travis, Paul Heaton, The Teskey Brothers, Faithless, Texas, Supergrass, Simple Minds, Olly Murs, Khruangbin and Rag’n’Bone Man among the headliners announced so far for this summer’s Piece Hall gigs. The Piece Hall, last year, celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music as close to 200,000 music fans visited its iconic open-air courtyard.

Tickets for his show go on sale at 10am tomorrow – Friday, February 7 - from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about the shows and who else is performing at the venue in 2025, visit The Piece Hall’s website at thepiecehall.co.uk .