Limp Bizkit are bringing their explosive live show to the historic venue on Saturday, August 12.

Led by lead singer Fred Durst, the group have achieved success around the globe with hits including ‘Nookie’, ‘Break Stuff’, ‘Take a Look Around’, ‘Rollin' ‘, and ‘My Way’.

Limp Bizkit will be joined on the night by special guests KennyHoopla and rap duo Joey Valence & Brae.

Some huge names will perform at The Piece Hall this summer. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We’re really proud to announce Limp Bizkit – one of the biggest rock acts – are heading to our iconic courtyard proving The Piece Hall really does have something for everyone.

"With legions of fans both old and new – this gig will be immense.”

Limp Bizkit join The Charlatans, Johnny Marr, Sting, Madness, James, boygenius, War On Drugs and Ministry of Sound Classical among the headliners for this year’s Live at The Piece Hall.

Last week, The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor announced electronic music legends Orbital will also play, supported by special guests Groove Armada and 808 State.

Limp Bizkit

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

Tickets for Limp Bizkit go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 21) via ticketmaster.co.uk .