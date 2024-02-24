Live at The Piece Hall: Organisers of huge gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall win award for efforts to cater for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people
and live on Freeview channel 276
The historic Yorkshire venue has been awarded the Attitude Is Everything silver award which recognises commitment to providing the best possible experience for deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people and those with long term physical and mental health conditions.
The Piece Hall enjoyed a record-breaking year of live music in 2023 with more than 125,000 tickets sold across 22 headline shows from the likes of Sting, Queens of The Stone Age, George Ezra and Boygenius.
This year’s live music line-up includes headline shows from Tom Jones, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jess Glynne, PJ Harvey, Richard Ashcroft and Loyle Carner – with more to be announced.
Representatives from Attitude Is Everything, who assessed The Piece Hall over the course of last summer using their live events access charter, recognised the commitment venue team has made to improving the live music experience for all concert goers.
The charter covers all aspects of shows, from ease of ticket buying, accessible information, on-site access, customer assistance and concert viewing including British Sign Language interpreters at every performance.
This is the first time The Piece Hall has applied to be assessed by Attitude is Everything and its summer gigs are one of only 30 per cent of UK music festivals to be granted a silver award. The venue will be eligible to apply for Gold and Platinum Awards after three years.
The concerts are co-promoted by The Piece Hall Charitable Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work undertaken by my team to make our live music events as accessible as they can be.
“Our summer season is so special, and we want to make sure everyone can be a part of it.
“The work done be Attitude is Everything is absolutely vital in ensuring venues are truly inclusive and we remain committed to helping every gig goer fully enjoy the experience of a show in this unique venue.”