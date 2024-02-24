Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic Yorkshire venue has been awarded the Attitude Is Everything silver award which recognises commitment to providing the best possible experience for deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people and those with long term physical and mental health conditions.

The Piece Hall enjoyed a record-breaking year of live music in 2023 with more than 125,000 tickets sold across 22 headline shows from the likes of Sting, Queens of The Stone Age, George Ezra and Boygenius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s live music line-up includes headline shows from Tom Jones, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jess Glynne, PJ Harvey, Richard Ashcroft and Loyle Carner – with more to be announced.

Most Popular

British Sign language signer Lizzie Wharton at The Piece Hall

Representatives from Attitude Is Everything, who assessed The Piece Hall over the course of last summer using their live events access charter, recognised the commitment venue team has made to improving the live music experience for all concert goers.

The charter covers all aspects of shows, from ease of ticket buying, accessible information, on-site access, customer assistance and concert viewing including British Sign Language interpreters at every performance.

This is the first time The Piece Hall has applied to be assessed by Attitude is Everything and its summer gigs are one of only 30 per cent of UK music festivals to be granted a silver award. The venue will be eligible to apply for Gold and Platinum Awards after three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerts are co-promoted by The Piece Hall Charitable Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work undertaken by my team to make our live music events as accessible as they can be.

“Our summer season is so special, and we want to make sure everyone can be a part of it.