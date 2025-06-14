Small music venues across Calderdale will share £10,000 raised thanks in part to tickets sold to gigs at The Piece Hall.

Last summer, the historic Halifax landmark became the first major music venue in the UK to implement a voluntary donation option so music fans could give money to local grassroots venues when they purchased tickets for a 2024 headline show.

Those who played last year included Noel Gallagher, Rick Astley and Blondie.

The scheme raised £5,100 which has been matched by the Music Venue Trust (MVT), collecting a total of £10,200.

Each of Calderdale’s MVT-registered venues will now receive a £2,040 share of the pot.

The funding is aimed at giving these venues a much-needed boost to continue and enhance the important work they do at the coal face of the music scene.

And The Piece Hall has announced it is continuing the voluntary donation scheme in 2025 and 2026.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Grassroots Music Network said: “We wish to express our overwhelming appreciation to all those who donated via a ticket purchase.

“We would like to thank The Piece Hall, promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Ticketmaster for agreeing to put this groundbreaking idea into practice.

"Our thanks also to Music Venue Trust for their donation and the invaluable work that they do in supporting the grassroots music scene – proving that together we are stronger.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We know how important these venues are to the next generation of talent and wider music eco-system, as they may just be welcoming future Piece Hall headliners.

"George Ezra was one of those rising stars who played at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge and then to thousands in our courtyard.”

Michael Ainsworth from Halifax’s The Grayston Unity said they will be using the funds to upgrade in their stage lighting and buy projection equipment which will give them more opportunities to diversify the use of the venue space.

It will also help them continue to give opportunities to young people to get experience working in the industry and supporting young artists from the borough.