Live at The Piece Hall: Some of the best photos from last year's amazing Piece Hall gigs in Halifax including Limp Bizkit, George Ezra, Madness and James

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 20:18 BST
Halifax is getting set to welcome some of the biggest names in music yet again.

But were you at any of last year’s gigs?

From Limp Bizkit to James and George Ezra to Orbital, 2023 saw the historic former cloth hall has welcomed some huge music stars, along with around 150,000 music fans.

Here we take a look back at some of the best photos from Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

Around 150,000 fans have seen gigs at The Piece Hall this summer

Limp Bizkit's lead singer Fred Durst on stage

Close up shot of the fans who screamed during Limp Bizkit's performance.

George Ezra played two sell-out shows

