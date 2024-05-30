But were you at any of last year’s gigs?

From Limp Bizkit to James and George Ezra to Orbital, 2023 saw the historic former cloth hall has welcomed some huge music stars, along with around 150,000 music fans.

Here we take a look back at some of the best photos from Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

Around 150,000 fans have seen gigs at The Piece Hall this summer

Limp Bizkit's lead singer Fred Durst on stage

Close up shot of the fans who screamed during Limp Bizkit's performance.

George Ezra played two sell-out shows