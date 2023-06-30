The Cure tribute

2023 seems to be the year to tour with Depeche Mode playing 79 dates including Twickenham Stadium, The Cure play 43 dates this year, following a string of dates last year which included Leeds First Direct Arena. Soft Cell and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark recently played at Let’s Rock Leeds festival and have several dates lined up for the rest of the year.

Leeds DJ Mutant Movement ensures all the bands booked for tribute nights are of the highest quality and the aforementioned legends will have live tribute shows in Leeds on July 29th at Leeds Irish Centre with Black Celebration and Liqueur performing unmissable full length sets of Depeche Mode and The Cure’s music respectively, followed by a smaller low key show of Soft Cell and OMD’s music from Say Hello Wave Goodbye and Electricity on August 5th at Santiago Bar at the bottom of the Grand Arcade on Vicar Lane.

Both nights will include the best sounds of the 80s before, between and after the bands with DJ sets from Mutant Movement, lasting until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tickets for The Cure and Depeche Mode tribute night can be purchased in advance at Leeds Irish Centre for £15.75 with no booking fees or online at https://bit.ly/tixDMCure site.

The Soft Cell and OMD tribute tickets are only £12.95, available online at https://bit.ly/tixSoftCellsite.