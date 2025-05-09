Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter brings her new tour to Halifax Playhouse

Janet Street-Porter is on her way to the Halifax Playhouse with her new tour Janet Street-Porter Is On the Loose

Outspoken panellist Janet Street-Porter is bringing ger solo tour Janet Street-Porter Is On The Loose to Halifax Playhouse.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to a National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter's life – and language – has always been colourful. As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain's most enduring cultural moments.

Now, ishe finds herself with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nation's favourite pushy pensioner brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully.

Janet says, “Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me - a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television

Experience Street-Porter live and undiluted where she talks about her remarkable passions and numerous dislikes.

The audience will also have the chance to ask Janet questions about her incredible life.

Janet says, “Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me – a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television – from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it’s not over yet.”

Street-Porter is a writer, broadcaster and former editor of The Independent on Sunday. She originally studied architecture, before starting her journalistic career in her early 20 as a columnist and fashion editor, moving into television and radio as a presenter and a senior executive at the BBC.

Street-Porter has won numerous awards including Columnist of the Year, the Prix Italia for arts programming and a BAFTA for originality. She continues to write for the National press on a wide range of subjects.

She appears regularly across all TV channels including ITV’s Loose Women for more than 10 years and has presented television series on subjects as diverse as contemporary British art, walking, cooking and architecture, as well as reality shows like I’m A Celebrity... and So You Think You Can Teach?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has written two best-selling memoirs, Baggage and Fall Out, and two self-help guides with a difference.

She regularly appears on Have I Got News for You and panel games from Weakest Link to Pointless and Tipping Point. She has appeared on Masterchef twice and hosted many series about food with leading chefs. She has commissioned two houses by leading architects and is an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

She is at Halifax Playhouse on Wednesday April 1.

Tickets: 07784 296340 or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/halifax-playhouse