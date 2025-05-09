Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter brings her new tour to Halifax Playhouse
From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to a National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter's life – and language – has always been colourful. As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain's most enduring cultural moments.
Now, ishe finds herself with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.
The nation's favourite pushy pensioner brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully.
Experience Street-Porter live and undiluted where she talks about her remarkable passions and numerous dislikes.
The audience will also have the chance to ask Janet questions about her incredible life.
Janet says, “Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me – a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television – from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam.
"I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it’s not over yet.”
Street-Porter is a writer, broadcaster and former editor of The Independent on Sunday. She originally studied architecture, before starting her journalistic career in her early 20 as a columnist and fashion editor, moving into television and radio as a presenter and a senior executive at the BBC.
Street-Porter has won numerous awards including Columnist of the Year, the Prix Italia for arts programming and a BAFTA for originality. She continues to write for the National press on a wide range of subjects.
She appears regularly across all TV channels including ITV’s Loose Women for more than 10 years and has presented television series on subjects as diverse as contemporary British art, walking, cooking and architecture, as well as reality shows like I’m A Celebrity... and So You Think You Can Teach?
She has written two best-selling memoirs, Baggage and Fall Out, and two self-help guides with a difference.
She regularly appears on Have I Got News for You and panel games from Weakest Link to Pointless and Tipping Point. She has appeared on Masterchef twice and hosted many series about food with leading chefs. She has commissioned two houses by leading architects and is an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.
She is at Halifax Playhouse on Wednesday April 1.
Tickets: 07784 296340 or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/halifax-playhouse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.