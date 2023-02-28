Magician Pete Firman brings new magic show to Yorkshire stages

The tour called TrikTok opens in Crawley on September 1 and ends on February17 in Rotherham – and includes two stops in the region.

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, magic!

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed.

Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy.

TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magical skills in the flesh. Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of a million followers on social media and more than 175 million views, with his snappy videos.

Pete is firmly established as the UK's top comedy magician and has appeared on countless television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and the Sarah Millican Television Programme.

His BBC Radio 4 documentary Pete Firman’s World of Magic aired to critical acclaim and he has given several interviews for TV retrospectives, including How Magic Changed TV (Channel 5), 50 Greatest Magic Tricks (Channel 4) and When Magic Tricks Go Horribly Wrong (Channel 5).

Pete’s skills as a magic consultant are also in demand, most recently on the Edinburgh production of Five Guys Named Moe. Pete also wrote Tricks To Freak Out Your Friends, a beginners magic book for the 21st century. He will also appear in the upcoming second season of Good Omens, which will be released on Prime Video in the summer.

TrikTok is Square Chapel Arts, Halifax, on Wednesday October 25 and at Leeds City Varieties on Friday February 16.

