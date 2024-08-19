The chart-topping rockers returned for their second show this summer in the beautiful open-air courtyard.

And the sell-out crowd were not disappointed, with McFly treating them to a hit-filled set including ‘Shine A Light’, ‘One For The Radio’ and ‘Happiness’.

Some fans had travelled from across the country and beyond to see Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, with Ray and Janosch coming all the way from Zurich in Switzerland just to see the band at The Piece Hall.

Supporting McFly was influential pop-punk artist Noahfinnce.

Live at The Piece Hall will see its final gigs of this summer taking place over the coming days.

PJ Harvey performs tomorrow night followed by The Pixies on Wednesday, The Streets on Thursday, Biffy Clyro on Friday, Fatboy Slim on Saturday, Jungle on Sunday and Cian Ducrot on Monday.

