McFly on tour: 41 photos as fans enjoy an epic night at last night's McFly show at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
It was another amazing night for McFly fans at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The chart-topping rockers returned for their second show this summer in the beautiful open-air courtyard.

And the sell-out crowd were not disappointed, with McFly treating them to a hit-filled set including ‘Shine A Light’, ‘One For The Radio’ and ‘Happiness’.

Some fans had travelled from across the country and beyond to see Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, with Ray and Janosch coming all the way from Zurich in Switzerland just to see the band at The Piece Hall.

Supporting McFly was influential pop-punk artist Noahfinnce.

Live at The Piece Hall will see its final gigs of this summer taking place over the coming days.

PJ Harvey performs tomorrow night followed by The Pixies on Wednesday, The Streets on Thursday, Biffy Clyro on Friday, Fatboy Slim on Saturday, Jungle on Sunday and Cian Ducrot on Monday.

McFly fans arrive at The Piece Hall.Picture Gerard Binks

McFly fans arrive at The Piece Hall.Picture Gerard Binks

McFly at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

McFly at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Fans at McFly show at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Fans at McFly show at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

McFly at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

McFly at The Piece Hall. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

