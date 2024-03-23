These are all the acts who have been announced so farThese are all the acts who have been announced so far
Some huge names will becoming to Halifax this summer to perform at The Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 17:39 GMT

Headliners for the summer’s epic series of concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, are still being announced but the line-up is already looking amazing.

Last year saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

Here we have put together a list of all the names that have been revealed so far.

For more details about the summer shows and all events at The Piece Hall – including how to buy tickets – visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

