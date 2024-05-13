Midge Ure brings his hits tour to Leeds Grand Theatre
He has announced a new 23-date UK tour for November and December including Leeds Grand Theatre.
The tour will give Midge the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalogue written during the past 50 years – giving old and new fans alike a remarkable night of hits and rarely-heard gems.
Midge said: “I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love.
"This ‘catalogue’ tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past but perform some of the most requested favourites.
"Revisiting these moments from my musical life is something I am really looking forward to sharing.”
Midge Ure has had a stellar career earning him Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards along with a flotilla of gold and platinum records during the past five decades.
His story includes the early teen glam rock of Silk, his foray with the Sex Pistols Glen Matlock for The Rich Kids into the 80s which saw him secure his place in musical history as part of Ultravox and Visage who helped shape the new romantic and electro-pop era.
Ure is the producer and writer of synth-pop and new wave hit singles of the 1980s, including Fade to Grey by Visage and the Ultravox signature songs Vienna, Hymn and Dancing with Tears in My Eyes.
He achieved his first UK top 10 solo hit in 1982 with No Regrets. In 1985, his solo debut studio album The Gift reached number two in the UK Albums Chart .
He was the producer and co-writer of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof. It has sold 3.7 million copies in the UK and led to Live Aid. Midge Ure is at Leeds Grand Theatre is on Sunday December 8.
Tickets: Midgeure.co.uk/shows