Ministry of Sound ‘Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends’ will be held on Saturday, July 27.

It will see a welcome return to The Piece Hall’s stunning open-air courtyard for both Ministry of Sound and Ellie Sax and will see seven brilliant musicians, fronted by Ellie Sax, come together to reimagine some of the greatest dance records.

This is a journey through a day in the life of the party island, taking the audience from pool parties to sunset lounges, and ending up in the superclubs.

The audience will be treated to anthems including tracks from Faithless, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill and Daft Punk.

Ministry of Sound was at the heart of the huge house scene of the 1990s and is one of the biggest global brands in dance music, renowned for massive sell-out shows worldwide.

And Ellie Sax is not only one of the most prominent dance music saxophonists, performing at festivals and world-famous clubs around the globe, she is also a well-known Halifax favourite.

They join the line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 with other headliners including Tom Jones, Air, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Ellie Sax will be returning to The Piece Hall

The series is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Summer at The Piece Hall just wouldn’t be the same without the fabulous Ellie Sax!

“I’ve watched this local hero rise to fame over the years with great pride and I’m so pleased she now has her own headline show in the courtyard with the iconic Ministry of Sound.

“Dust off those dancing shoes as Ellie and the team deliver Ibiza anthems, good vibes and hands-in-the-air moments aplenty at this epic show.”

TK Maxx is joining The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor as a presenting partner as part of a three-year agreement.