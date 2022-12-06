Customers can get either a bacon, sausage or Quorn sausage bap for free, but only if they say the secret code phrase: “Mmm Bap Day” at the till.

The deal is inspired by the latest England fixture in the men's World Cup finals, which sees the Three Lions come up against the formidable French world champions, containing a number of high-profile stars including Kylian Mbappé.

The France striker has already notched five goals and two assists at this winter’s tournament in Qatar, with France breezing past Poland in the round of 16 to set up a scintillating tie with England this weekend.

Kylian Mbappe of France controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There are several Hungry Horse pubs dotted around West Yorkshire such as The Stanley Ferry and Walnut Tree in Wakefield and the Darrington near Pontefract, so pubgoers can pick up their free bap and set themselves up for the day ahead of the big game. The offer is valid until noon or when breakfast service stops.

Locations can be found here for all pubs, but customers are advised to check if their selected pub is taking part in the promotion: https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us/.

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “While Southgate’s team will be getting ready to fend off Mbappé and the rest of Les Bleus in Qatar, the only thing our customers need worry about is which of the free sausage, bacon or Quorn sausages baps they’ll be opting for."

