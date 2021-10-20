Monster trail, trick or treating, spooky crafts and silent disco planned for Halifax this Halloween
The Piece Hall is getting in the spooky spirit this Halloween.
Families are being invited to track down some not-too scary creatures around the iconic courtyard using The Piece Hall Go Play mobile app.
Every character has a fun interactive element to enjoy and there are seven groups to find in total.
The trail runs until November 7.
The Piece Hall is also running a Halloween-themed craft session on Thursday, October 28, where youngsters can make a spooky woven wall hanging.
The drop-in session will run between 11am and 2pm, cost £3 and no booking is required.
And the historic building is hosting a Trick or Treat Trail for children between Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31.
Tickets are £2.50 each and can be bought from The Piece Hall website.
At The Woolshops, a free silent disco is taking place on Friday, October 29 between 11am and 3pm.
As well as having a dance, youngsters will be able to enjoy glitter tattoos and a 10-clue trail around the shopping centre with a prize on completion.
For more information, visit Halifax Bid’s website.