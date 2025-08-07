It’s certainly been quite the busy month for vinyl aficionados in July, at least, looking at the sales that have taken place on Discogs.

It would appear that jazz has once again become quite the hunt for several collectors, as we once again take a look at the most expensive vinyl to be sold through the online marketplace last month. There’s also been some movement with Ozzy Osbourne’s back catalogue as the world still comes to terms with the loss of 'the Prince of Darkness', and Taylor Swift’s earlier work has once again elicited quite the sales price.

But it’s one thing to see how much one person would purchase what could be their 'holy grail' on vinyl, but not everyone is willing to pay that same amount.

That’s why we’ve decided to take a look at the median sales price for each of the 15 releases on the Discogs list, to give you an idea of how much it is worth, usually, rather than how much someone was willing to part with.

But as ever with our look at Discogs, check you have the correct release (we’ve included catalogue numbers or barcodes where applicable), take a look and see how many are for sale currently and undertake your due diligence before listing anything.

Keep it all on Discogs also; a number of you (myself included) will have no doubt received an email from the marketplace insisting not to take trades/orders away from the platform, for fear of phishing scams or even worse – paying for something that never existed in the first place.

With those caveats in mind, shall we take a look at the big movers and shakers on Discogs last month?

1 . Sun Ra And His Astro-Infinity Arkestra – Continuation (ESR 520) As with many of Sun Ra's original works, Continuation was released on his self-produced El Saturn Records label in a very small run, often featuring hand-made artwork. This made each copy a unique piece of music history and art. The album's blend of cosmic free jazz and historical significance to the Afrofuturism movement makes it a highly sought-after collectable with a median selling price of £190.63. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Parker – Live And Private Recordings In Chronological Order Referred to by collectors as "The Bird Box," this 22-LP set is an unofficial masterpiece for jazz historians. Released in a limited, numbered edition of just 300 copies in 1986, it compiles nearly all of the known live and private recordings of Charlie Parker at the time. This massive collection offers an invaluable look into Parker's career outside of his studio recordings, making it a definitive "holy grail" for serious jazz aficionados, despite its unofficial status. The median value for this release is £226.75. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Nick Drake – Pink Moon (ILPS 9184) Nick Drake's final album, Pink Moon, is a folk masterpiece whose value has grown exponentially since its tragic release. Originally pressed in minimal numbers in 1972, this record gained legendary status decades after Drake's passing. Early UK represses, identifiable by the distinctive "pink rim" Island Records label, are especially prized by collectors and audiophiles who seek to own an original pressing from the era of the album's initial release. Still, you'll be looking at spending around £350.00 on average for it. | Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Mighty Ryeders – Help Us Spread The Message (SG-456) This 1978 release on the tiny Sun Glo Records label is a legendary "rare groove" and funk classic. Originally overlooked and pressed in very small numbers, the album was later rediscovered by DJs and collectors. Its iconic status was cemented when the track 'Evil Vibrations' was famously sampled by De La Soul. This connection to hip-hop history, combined with the album's extreme scarcity and high-quality grooves, has made it a crucial and highly sought-after item, with a median value for of £366.88. | Discogs Photo Sales