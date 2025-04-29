It's almost payday, which for many means it's time to hunt for that 'white whale' – a coveted vinyl release for your collection.

But what have vinyl collectors been specifically seeking throughout April 2025? Fortunately for us, online music marketplace Discogs not only compiles a monthly list of desirable releases but also allows us to refine our search terms.

By exploring the marketplace, we selected the vinyl releases that appear on numerous user wantlists, resulting in 23 records currently in high demand among Discogs users.

So, do you own any of them? More importantly, are you willing to part with these particular releases, knowing they're going to a good home – perhaps not quite as good as yours, but hopefully close?

Here are April's most wanted records, according to Discogs.

1 . The Clash - London Calling (2 x LP, 1979) The 1979 release of London Calling by The Clash is still one of the most requested items on Discogs. The hallowed work of Joe Strummer et. al. is currently wanted by 12693 users in the marketplace - have you one to spare? | Getty Images

2 . Black Sabbath – Paranoid (Gatefold, with Management Credits, 1970) The 1970 single-disc edition of Black Sabbath's Paranoid has a total number of 13192 'wants' on Discogs' marketplace. With Ozzy's final live performance at Villa Park coming up this summer, will more people be requesting a chance to pick up this item? | Getty Images

3 . Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You (12, 33 ⅓ RPM, Single Sided, Single, Etched, 1998) Still sending waves through dancefloors decades later! This sought-after 12-inch single of Stardust's iconic Music Sounds Better With You is a must-have for any house music aficionado. The single-sided pressing and unique etched design add to its collectible appeal. With over 13,000 users on Discogs still searching for this euphoric anthem on wax, don't miss your chance to own a piece of dance music history. Feel the groove on this essential single! | Provided