Musician Beans On Toast to play special gig at Todmorden pub

Singer-songwriter Beans On Toast will play a gig at Todmorden’s Golden Lion pub on Friday, December 1.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT
Beans On Toast

The musician, also known as Jay McAllister, paid tribute to the Todmorden pub by writing a song – The Golden Lion - about it on his latest album ‘The Toothpaste and the Tube’.

His album, of the same name, is released on December 1, the same date as his appearance at The Golden Lion, which is part of a 36-date tour this year and next year.

