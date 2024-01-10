Musician John J Presley to play gig in Todmorden next month as part of UK tour
It comes on the back of the release of the Brighton based multi-instrumentalist’s latest album ‘Chaos and Calypso’ at the end of last year.
Following a period of activity, in May last year John broke a three-year hiatus with the single ‘Sinnerman’, a collaboration with friend Laura-Marty Carter from Blood Red Shoes, and live shows with Radiohead’s Philip Selway and Gaz Coombes of Supergrass.
"I've been up to The Golden Lion a couple of times with an artist called Duke Garwood,” John said, “I've been playing in his line up for the past ten years or so alongside my own stuff.
"It's certainly a community of music fans in Todmorden and always so good to have on a live run. Looking forward to it."