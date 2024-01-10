Musician John J Presley will be playing in Todmorden at the Golden Lion pub on February 23 as part of a UK tour.

It comes on the back of the release of the Brighton based multi-instrumentalist’s latest album ‘Chaos and Calypso’ at the end of last year.

Following a period of activity, in May last year John broke a three-year hiatus with the single ‘Sinnerman’, a collaboration with friend Laura-Marty Carter from Blood Red Shoes, and live shows with Radiohead’s Philip Selway and Gaz Coombes of Supergrass.

"I've been up to The Golden Lion a couple of times with an artist called Duke Garwood,” John said, “I've been playing in his line up for the past ten years or so alongside my own stuff.