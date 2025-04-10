Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant is gearing up for a special celebration of the night it was visited by some legendary guests.

Iconic musicians The Beatles stayed at the hotel in Holmfield back on October 9, 1964 when they were in West Yorkshire for the opening night of their first UK tour at the Gaumont Theatre in Bradford.

That night also happened to be John Lennon’s 24th birthday.

To celebrate more than 60 years since that historic evening, the hotel is unveiling a Halifax Civic Trust Blue Plaque.

And it is looking for people who were at the Bradford gig and would be willing to share their memories of that magical night to receive a special invitation to the unveiling.

Anyone who has tickets, photos or any other keepsakes from the show can get in touch with Holdsworth House with their stories and proof by emailing [email protected].

Owners of Holdsworth House Fredding and Rita Pearson prepared for the Fab Four’s arrival in complete secrecy.

Even their then-teenage daughter, Gail and her eight-year-old sister Kim weren’t told until the last minute.

The pair opened historic Holdsworth House as a private members club, The Cavalier, in 1963.

Through his many connections, Freddie Pearson persuaded The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein to bring the band to stay over after appearing at the Bradford Gaumont.

They were looking for somewhere they could be sure of a warm welcome and, more importantly, complete privacy.

Gail Moss, daughter of Rita and Freddie, who was aged 14 at the time, recalled: “Obviously, every teenager in West Yorkshire was excited that The Beatles were playing their opening concert in Bradford and you can imagine how I felt when my father told me they were actually coming to stay with us.

"It was a hard secret to keep. I did tell one close friend who I trusted, Alison Butterworth, she is still a good friend today but I’m not sure that my other school friends have ever forgiven me!

“At around 11pm they arrived after what my father described as a ‘hairy drive’. He travelled from the concert with them to give directions, they skirted the crowds and passed at speed through police roadblocks.

"My mother had been desperately worried that the gardens would be trampled by thousands of screaming fans but, in the end, thanks to a police diversion their destination remained a secret.

“Holdsworth House wasn’t a hotel at the time so my family had to vacate our bedrooms for The Beatles to sleep.

"They chatted to guests in the bar when they arrived, then had dinner in a private room upstairs.

"We still have a signed copy of the menu and their original bills which show a rather rich selection of trout, turtle soup, cold duckling and steak.

"Paul, George, Ringo and Brian Epstein drank in the Long Bar until the early hours along with John who, despite his toothache, was still the life and soul of the party, told endless jokes and did a brilliant imitation of a pompous Yorkshire mill owner - he was a great mimic.

“I was up at 6am, terrified they might leave early and I’d miss them. But I needn’t have worried as they slept in and had breakfast in bed.

"Eventually, my mother took sympathy and knocked on their door saying, ‘my daughter’s been waiting all morning to see you so she’s coming in’.

"I was mortified but they were all really kind and chatty. Paul asked me about a book in our room on Ibiza, as he’d never been to Spain.

"We gave them all a Cavalier Club tie and were thrilled to receive a copy of John’s book In His Own Write and a Christmas card.

"We still have them today, together with other memorabilia of their stay – all safely locked away.”