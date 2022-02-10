National tour for Halifax musical duo The Hazy Janes

Ellis Best (vocals and guitar) and Bron Bury (drums) met in 2016 while playing with separate bands and bonded over a love of all things Jack White.

They formed The Hazy Janes in late-2020, and released their first single in February 2021.

Their tour starts at Grayston Unity in Halifax on Friday, March 4, and dates across the country follow.

Halifax duo The Hazy Janes

"We’re feeling electric," said Bron.

"After honing our sound in 2021, we’re super excited to showcase our live show across the UK.

"We’re particularly looking forward to our return to the Grayston Unity on March 4. We sold out our first ever headline show there last October, and Michael the owner has always been extremely supportive.

"We’re also dead excited for the southern leg of our tour: Newport, London and Brighton."