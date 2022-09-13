New date for Hebden Bridge Summer Handmade Parade
A new date has been announced for a parade in Hebden Bridge that was postponed because of The Queen’s death.
The Handmade Parade Summer Parade will now take place on Sunday, September 25.
It was due to take place this Sunday, but was cancelled yesterday because the date fell within the 10 days of mourning for Her Majesty.
Organisers posted: “Many thanks to all the very kind people who’ve changed plans and moved mountains to make this possible. You’re the best.”
A costume workshop this Thursday (September 15) is going ahead.
The event will see the streets of Hebden Bridge buzzing with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebrations.
Anyone who would like to get involved with the parade should get in touch with the organisers by emailing [email protected] .
An online collection to help fund the parade can be donated to at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hebden-bridge-handmade-parade-2022
