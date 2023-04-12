New production of God of Carnage coming to Halifax's Viaduct Theatre next month

Katherine Hare and Ryan O'Donnell

The one-act play, written by Yasmin Reza, has been adapted by Christopher Hampton and will be directed by Katherine Hare, who is currently International Associate Director for Tina - The Tina Turner musical and whose credits include A Midsummer Nights Dream (East London Shakespeare Festival), Some Lovers (The Other Palace) and the UK premiere of Bernarda Alba.

Produced by Foot of the Barrel, the play will star starring Halifax’s Ryan O’Donnell (Sunny Afternoon; West End and UK Tour, The Serpent, BBC), Shane Gough (Jeeves & Wooster, A Christmas Carol, Foot of the Barrel), Polly (‘A Christmas Carol’, Foot of the Barrel, Skepticle Isle, BBC) and Emma Riley-Tomlinson (Blackadder, Oliver the Musical,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foot of the Barrel, A Vicar of Dibley, Brighouse Theatre Productions).

Katherine Hare said: ““I’m delighted to be directing this wonderful play with Foot Of the Barrel. I’m always drawn to familial dramas and this piece is that wonderful mix of domestic and theatrical. It’s also really darkly funny.

Most Popular

"Halifax feels like a second home to me as my partner and God Of Carnage cast member Ryan O’Donnell grew up here. So it’s long been a desire to come and work professionally in the area, especially with Foot of the Barrell and in such a fantastic theatre. Shane gave me a tour of the building about a year ago and it’s such an exciting and unique space.”

Ryan O’Donnell said: “I’ve wanted to work with Foot of the Barrel since its debut in 2015 but have always missed out on roles due to other work commitments. Growing up in Halifax I performed in school productions and at the Actors Workshop Youth Theatre along with Shane, I have always wanted to come back here to perform on my home turf once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I jumped at this opportunity to work with Shane (Fellow Actors workshop cohort and Head of Foot of the Barrel).

"After discussing things over with my partner Kat, the stars aligned and she was able to commit the time to direct. This now making this project that bit extra special, Kat is now at the helm of this wickedly dark and complex piece of writing. Yasmina Reza has put together a masterpiece which any actor would be lucky to sink their teeth into. Especially

at such a well-established and unique venue as The Viaduct.”

Shane Gough said: “Ryan told me about this fantastic piece of Theatre a while ago now, whilst rehearsing for ‘A Christmas Carol’ which we also staged at The Viaduct in December, I immediately fell in love with it. Its whit, dark and dry sense of humour throughout and we can all relate to the characters that are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After reading it I looked into its background and it is impressive who has starred in this piece throughout its time and it’s no surprise that it has won the awards that it has.

When Ryan first told me that he was available, I insisted that he didn’t tease but then Kat got involved and everything just fit into place. Both Polly and Emma said yes, and it’s been all hands to the deck ever since – although rehearsals are a challenge through zoom but we’re in very good hands with Kat.

"Living in Halifax I’ve seen recently the stars that it has brought from Hollywood and ITV but now, my little theatre company that I spawned a few years ago is bringing a bit of the West End to town and it’s just brilliant!”

Tickets available at www.theviaducttheatre.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad