Noel Gallagher gig: Here is where people think the former Oasis star should visit in Calderdale while he is here to play The Piece Hall in Halifax

Courier readers have been sharing their recommendations of places Noel Gallagher should visit while he is in Calderdale to play The Piece Hall.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 2:32 pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds play at the historic venue tonight - the second show of Live at The Piece Hall 2022.

When we asked where the megastar should take a trip too, many pubs were suggested, including The White Horse, Meandering Bear, Copper Cow, The Shears Inn at Paris Gates, The Engine in Sowerby Bridge and The Grayston Unity.

The Acapulco was also suggested by several readers, as well as The Shay.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play Halifax's Piece Hall tonight

Loafers was another idea, as well as Temperance Movement, Pride and Provenance and restaurant Pollino

One reader also suggested Noel Gallagher visit Poundland.

Read More

Read More
Piece Hall gigs: When Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Duran Duran and other stars are...
Noel GallagherCalderdale