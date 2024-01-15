Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds join summer of music at Halifax Piece Hall

Following a sell-out gig two years ago, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play Halifax’s The Piece Hall on Thursday August 1.

Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds play the Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

Fans can look forward to a set of songs including a wide selection of Oasis classics as well as a cross-section of material from the past dozen years of Noel Gallagher’s highly successful career as a solo artist with his band, the High Flying Birds.

The show in Halifax is part of a mini-tour of outdoor venues and follows a busy November that has taken in touring across three continents and cap off a highly active las year for

Noel.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

He released the critically and commercially acclaimed album Council Skies, undertook a mammoth 26-date USA tour and epic headline outdoor shows including Crystal Palace Bowl and Brighton Beach.

The summer culminated in the band’s biggest ever headline gig to date, a celebratory homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on August Bank Holiday weekend.

The performances were rapturously received.

‘Council Skies’ has been described as “his best post-Oasis album” by MOJO (making the magazine’s Top 20 Albums Of The Year), “his most personal album in decades” by The Big Issue, “Noel hits his solo stride” by UNCUT and “some of the best songs of his post-Oasis career” by Rolling Stone UK.

Record Collector awarded Council Skies their Album Of The Month, declaring it “exactly the album Gallagher should be making to remind people how good he can be”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current single We’re Gonna Get There In The End was originally released as a demo on New Year's Eve two years ago as an uplifting message of hope, later becoming the final track on the Council Skies album, tying together bright horns with insightful lyrics in a track that offers great optimism.

Following suit from Open The Door, See What You Find, Pretty Boy, Easy Now, and title track Council Skies, We’re Gonna Get There In The End lands its spot as the emotive finale of what is widely regarded as Noel’s most complete solo statement to date.

The single is receiving airplay from key national daytime radio playlists.

Council Skies is available now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus seven-inch, LP picture disc plus various digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. All ‘Council Skies’ formats are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A summer of gigs are lined up for the Piece Hall, kicking off with Blondie on Sunday June 9.

Sheryl Crow plays the venue on Thursday June 13, Nile Rodgers and Chic play on Sunday June 16 and it’s the turn of Crowded House on Wednesday June 19.

Bryan Adams rocks up on Sunday June 23, Underworld play on Friday June 28 and the tuneful Tom Odell headlines on Sunday June 30.

Popmaster Rick Astley never gives it up and is on Sunday July 7, Loyle Carner plays on Tuesday July 9, Tom Jones swivels in on Friday July 12 and Idles play on Saturday July 13.